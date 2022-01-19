Letter to the editor: Sign petition to let the US Postal Service know you think
Silverthorne
The Summit Daily News has run many articles about the frustrations residents have faced with our postal services. The county — along with the leaders of Silverthorne, Breckenridge, Dillon and Frisco — recently wrote a long, thoughtful letter to Denver postal management asking for numerous changes. The reply was, in effect, a brushoff claiming there was no money to do anything. Thanks to our civic leaders for their good efforts.
But it’s time for us Summit County residents to speak up. We have developed a website, RuralFreeDelivery.com, that tries to inform everyone about our concerns.
Our main effort is to gather signatures on the petition contained on the website so that our voices become loud enough for our elected congressional representative to hear. Please sign the petition and tell us what you think.
