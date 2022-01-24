Letter to the editor: Since when do we support taxpayer funded babysitting?

Reading about a proposed child care center funded by tax dollars is disturbing. Americans have had a social contract to fund basic education, K-12, for a long time. When did it become our burden to pay for babysitting?

In a time when we should be discouraging population growth, instead we reward those who can’t afford that responsibility. Before the plans are even ready, cost has doubled, and certainly will double again before completion.

Quick math shows an upfront cost nearing $100,000 per child, not including ongoing expenses. That’s more than most college educations. Not to mention it encourages even more illegal immigration and growth in our county, which doesn’t have room for those already here.

It’s not the taxpayers’ job to subsidize more workers for Vail Resorts.