Letter to the editor: Since when do we support taxpayer funded babysitting?
Dillon
Reading about a proposed child care center funded by tax dollars is disturbing. Americans have had a social contract to fund basic education, K-12, for a long time. When did it become our burden to pay for babysitting?
In a time when we should be discouraging population growth, instead we reward those who can’t afford that responsibility. Before the plans are even ready, cost has doubled, and certainly will double again before completion.
Quick math shows an upfront cost nearing $100,000 per child, not including ongoing expenses. That’s more than most college educations. Not to mention it encourages even more illegal immigration and growth in our county, which doesn’t have room for those already here.
It’s not the taxpayers’ job to subsidize more workers for Vail Resorts.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.