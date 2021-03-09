Letter to the editor: Ski areas should do more to support victims of collisions
Dillon
The letter “Colorado law requires skiers, riders to stop after a collision” was correct, and writer Dave Owens was right on target. But it didn’t go far enough. When you are in an automobile accident, you are required to give your information to the other driver. And while skier and boarder information should be given to the ski patrol or another member of the ski area, it should also be given to the victim. If the victim is seriously injured, and the ski patrol or an employee has the information, it should be given to the victim later or when requested. In the past, this has not been true. I know of victims of accidents on the slopes who have tried unsuccessfully to get this information from the ski area offices. They should be required to give that when asked. Why shield the perpetrators of accidents?
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.