Letter to the editor: Ski bike letter displays same bigotry snowboarders faced

In response to letter writer Jack Boyce who asks about ski bikes, “What kind of damage can a heavy, metal device cause in a collision with an adult skier? A child?” Right back at you Boyce, but substitute fiberglass and metal skis and pointed poles, or snowboards, not to mention a 250-pound person.

This is the same bigotry displayed toward snowboarders 40 years ago. No, it’s not about what you ride; it’s about the skill and, most importantly, the attitude you bring to the mountain.

Try talking to one of us, Boyce. You might learn something.