Letter to the editor: Ski bike letter displays same bigotry snowboarders faced
Breckenridge
In response to letter writer Jack Boyce who asks about ski bikes, “What kind of damage can a heavy, metal device cause in a collision with an adult skier? A child?” Right back at you Boyce, but substitute fiberglass and metal skis and pointed poles, or snowboards, not to mention a 250-pound person.
This is the same bigotry displayed toward snowboarders 40 years ago. No, it’s not about what you ride; it’s about the skill and, most importantly, the attitude you bring to the mountain.
Try talking to one of us, Boyce. You might learn something.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.