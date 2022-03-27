Letter to the editor: Ski bikes shouldn’t be allowed on same trails as skiers
Breckenridge and Allentown, Pennsylvania
Does it make sense to have metal ski bikes/trikes on the same slopes as skiers and boarders? Breckenridge Ski Resort allows this. What kind of damage can a heavy, metal device cause in a collision with an adult skier? A child?
Does it make more sense to keep heavy, metal vehicles in designated areas away from skiers and boarders?
Let your ski area know your opinion, and maybe together we can help make the slopes safer for all.
