Letter to the editor: Slate of four for school board is dedicated to good teachers

Show me a failing school district, and I’ll show you a teachers union that is contributing.

This is an alarming statement but a documented fact. Do not misunderstand or associate good teachers with a labor organization. Quite the contrary, good teachers are our most valuable and precious asset and must be protected — a resource that the 4 For the Kids candidates value most.

A teachers organization’s sole purpose is to represent the teacher by maximizing teacher pay, benefits and working conditions. Sounds noble but its purpose is anything but improving teaching performance or enhancing the student education. In fact, unions inhibit a teacher’s performance or incentive to teach and excel. They prevent ongoing education and training for our teachers. They not only prevent incentives, merit pay and bonuses for excellence, but they also protect poorly performing teachers. The school board can’t terminate, discipline or retrain substandard teachers at its discretion. The organization forces the school district to accept a minimum. The Summit County Education Association dictates to our current board. Of course, it will say anything to protect this position.

Why is the education association villainizing the 4 For the Kids candidates? Why is it wrongfully attacking them? These are individuals who refuse to be anything but independent — a slate that puts education, students, teachers and the community foremost, and that doesn’t answer to a political party. They believe the school board answers to our community. They have specific plans to aid our teacher performance, resources and compensation. The slate wants to partner with teachers. The education association needs to decide whether to remain part of the problem or be part of the solution.

Kim Langley, Danielle Surette, Pat Moser, Manuela Michaels are proven leaders with solutions to improve the quality of education and represent our community.