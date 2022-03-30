Letter to the editor: Snow bikes have been at Breck for 10 years without any known collisions

I am responding to Jack Boyce’s recent letter to the editor about ski bikes or trikes being allowed on the same slopes as skiers at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Ski bikes and snow bikes have been completely integrated with skiers and snowboarders on the slopes of Breckenridge since November 2012 — 10 years — without any known collisions with other slope users. The main difference between these alternative devices and skiing or snowboarding is that 95% of snow bikers riding on the slopes at Breckenridge these days have been given a lesson or watched a tutorial on how to operate them before going to the ski area.

Someone who has never skied can get on the lift and teach themselves or have an unqualified friend or foe teach them. Many hundreds of first-time guests visiting Breckenridge each year ride snow bikes and ski bikes because they feel skiing is too dangerous!

Boyce, please come join me in riding a snow bike at Breckenridge some day. I’ll show you where the brakes are!