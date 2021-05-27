Letter to the editor: Solidarity group aims to help businesses be more inclusive

This last year, since the Solidarity Walk, most conversations I’ve been involved in are focused on self-improvement, community engagement and the overall betterment of humanity. These conversations are always proven to be centered around amazing, thought-provoking subject matters that are an absolute pleasure to be a part of. These meaningful and inspirational discussions dictate most of my interactions with my fellow community members.

On a daily basis, I feel a sense of excitement with the creative exchange of ideas and collective brainstorming sessions, but I stop and wonder, from time to time, how effective are individuals outside of the scope of our conversations being? Are people putting forth intentional efforts to be inclusive and exhibiting kindness to all people in their lives and places of businesses?

These questions I began to ask myself in congruence with my own experiences of discrimination and hurtful judgments inspired an idea and an opportunity for business owners to evaluate and gauge the equitable culture of the establishment they own or operate. This by donation assessment will evaluate customer service, its propensity to allow clients and customers to feel welcome, and create an action plan to improve the areas in which the business or organization has room for improvement.

Though the conversations we are having are moving in the right direction, we must also put forth the effort to align our actions with our words in life and in business. If you’re interested in ensuring equality, diversity and inclusion are a part of company culture, feel free to contact us at 303-550-4720 or summitsolidaritytalk@gmail.com . Donations will benefit Solidarity Talk initiatives. Everyone deserves to be treated with kindness, dignity and respect. Let’s pave the way to that kind of existence together.