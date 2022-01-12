Letter to the editor: Some hard choices need to be made to protect economy

If we in Summit County want to avoid worsening climate change causing the destruction of the local economy due to lack of snow, then some hard choices need to be made. Yes, mining is dirty: 153,000 tons of CO2 emitted annually from the Nevada mine, Susan Knopf writes.

Internal-combustion engine vehicles in the U.S. alone produce 430 million tons of snow-melting CO2. Sounds like a hard choice that needs to be made.

Plus lithium and other metals in batteries can be recycled: Google Redwood Materials, please. Long term, battery metals will come from recycled batteries, not mines.

Don’t forget all the CO2 produced from drilling for oil, refining, shipping, etc.