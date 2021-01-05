Letter to the editor: Some people feel the laws only apply if they support them

It’s interesting how some people/groups cry that their constitutional rights are being violated by the requirement of wearing masks but feel it is OK to hang flags in public places without permission, hang posters on business doors without the business owners’ permission, conduct rallies/protests in support of police while criticizing rallies/protests in support of Black Lives Matter.

Interesting how the current president believes that he is not only above the law but continues to break the law on a regular basis. Or is he running from the law?

It is so interesting that some people and groups feel like the laws only apply to them when they support the law. But if they do not support the law, then the law can be disregarded. Laws and health orders are in place to ensure a safe and healthy community. Let’s all do our part to follow all the health orders so that we can rid ourselves of this virus.