Letter to the editor: Some restaurants are ignoring those who helped them during the pandemic

In the minds of some, the pandemic is over and businesses can now operate full speed ahead. For others, though, we are still concerned about ourselves and others, and look to make careful, baby steps toward normalcy. For this group, of which I am member, takeout is still the preferred, and perhaps the only, option.

Sadly, the messaging from some restaurants is that this group is no longer important. I say this after being put on a lengthy hold, so long I was sure I had been forgotten, and then being sent to a message that during weekends takeout orders would be limited so they could take care of their dine-in customers. Or maybe they meant to say their “real customers.”

This behavior is not unexpected. When we were needed, we were encouraged to support our community. And we did, even when we might have viewed it as risky. We were encouraged to leave full-sized tips, even though we received no personal service, and many of us did. Now, with restrictions lifting, and the imminent return of summer visitors, the message has changed: Take your business elsewhere if you want your concerns to be respected. This is certainly the message I received from the endless time on hold on a Monday, not a weekend. So now I know where I and others like me stand and where I will not be patronizing in the future — with or without a pandemic. And I probably won’t actually miss having someone’s clothing or body parts pass over my food when they are trying to squeeze into a table with 12 inches of separation from mine.