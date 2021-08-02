Letter to the editor: Some suggestions on housing

I have been amused by the recent flurry of letters and propaganda regarding the housing “crisis” in Summit County and other places in Colorado.

Here are some suggestions:

When you have an industry like the resorts needing so many employees to house they should look no further than the mining and oil companies. Camps for mining and oil companies offer housing, meals and recreation for their employees. Perhaps look at a 14-day on 14-day off schedule for workers.

We also should not be paying for teachers to have housing. That money could be better used for police officers, paramedics and firefighters — the people who actually risk their lives for us but progressives and liberals despise. Why the love for teachers? Oh yes, because they indoctrinate and teach critical race theory, hate, jealousy and envy.

These are just suggestions. But the camp idea is viable and should be a priority. These are workers and not necessarily desirable as neighbors.