Letter to the editor: State COVID-19 restrictions do more harm than good

Three cheers to the Summit Daily News, reporter Jenna deJong and business owner Katelyn Huston for exposing the harm caused by the county’s decision to adopt the arbitrary and capricious restrictions the government of Colorado thinks should be imposed on Summit County residents, visitors, workers, businesses, and various other public and private organizations.

DeJong could have written the same story about thousands of other people in Summit County who are being harmed with little or no Summit County public health benefit.

Summit County should just say “no” to state bullying and fear-mongering attempts to exercise power over decisions best made by Summit County elected officials who are accountable to the people who live here.

The restriction on “personal gatherings” to no more 10 people from no more than two households is widely ignored. Who among us has not attended such a gathering? That restriction is unenforced and would be unenforceable without a serious violation of personal privacy and liberty. Other restrictions impose serious economic harm on Summit County business owners like Huston. The Colorado state government is indifferent to these harms.

Our local governments should announce that the state restrictions will not be enforced by Summit County and its towns unless expressly approved by local elected officials after a public hearing.