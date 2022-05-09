Letter to the Editor: States should decide how to regulate abortion

Summit Daily News’ recent article on reactions to the leaked draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case was filled with alarmist statements unrelated to the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion.

The people quoted either did not read or did not understand Justice Alito’s key point. He wrote that the reasoning in Roe v. Wade was “exceptionally weak”, and that it has “enflamed debate and deepened division” on the abortion issue in the country. He concluded, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives. The permissibility of abortion, and the limitations upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting. That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand.”

There you have it. The draft, if adopted, will be a triumph of democracy and voters over a federal mandate from unelected judges.

This will be welcome after two years of COVID-19 mandates and restrictions from unelected bureaucrats. Pro-life advocates will have to persuade voters that abortion, a barbaric act of violence that kills a fetus, must be strictly regulated.

Abortion supporters will have to persuade voters that all an abortionist needs to collect their blood money fee is the consent of the mother. They will ignore that the unborn baby is a living human being with a right to life, expressly guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. There is no such right to abortion in the Constitution or in the Roe v. Wade opinion. Regardless of the woman’s right, there is no such right for abortionists. For them, it’s business.

Voters in Colorado can now hold their legislators accountable for whether, and how, the abortion industry will be regulated.