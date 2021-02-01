Letter to the editor: Stop talking about equity and actually do something

I read the article “Community members share ideas to make Breckenridge more inclusive of minority, immigrant and low-income populations” where what appeared to be a bunch of academics were regurgitating a idealistic and esoteric ideas, mostly unrealistic since most people have no clue as to what they were talking about.

If people in the town really want to help, how about we recruit African American and Latino kids from Denver to come up here and work the mountain with the locals and young part-timers. Get them a job with Vail Resorts or the local restaurants and shops and have them live, ski, board and hang out with the crowd up here like your kids do. Invite them to dinner with your kids.

I came to the U.S. as an 11-year-old who did not speak any English and stood out like a sore thumb. I was lucky to end up in a New England town where no one spoke Spanish, and I had to figure it out. I learned how things work in the real world by playing sports and mingling with the community and taking my lumps.

I learned who the jerks were who did not want me anywhere around their daughters and who looked at me with curiosity and was willing to help me along. And most important, I learned how to tell them apart. Some invited me to spend the weekend at their beach house; some hired me. Best thing that ever happened to me. I learned whom it was worth to deal with whom to stay away from.

I’m tired of hypocrisy. Stop talking and actually do something. You have to get your hands dirty and take responsibility to make a difference, one kid at a time. I thank those who did that for me every day.