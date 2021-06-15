Letter to the editor: Story wasn’t truthful about Bill’s Ranch and Fiester Preserve

Written in response to the story “Senior housing presented to county officials:”

“ … group was hoping the Fiester Preserve would become the future home … but the project received pushback from neighboring communities such as Bill’s Ranch.”

This statement was not reported truthfully. The “pushback” was because the property on which the county wished to develop is dedicated open space to be preserved in perpetuity.

This is false reporting and is not acceptable to your readership. The people of Bill’s Ranch and other communities are not against senior housing — quite the contrary. This was not a NIMBY. It was an attempt to preserve the dedicated open space, which was so generously given years ago.