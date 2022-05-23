Letter to the Editor: Street cleaning before snow season ends is wasteful
Breckenridge
Riddle me this:
If we are in the middle of a severe drought, why are we using massive amounts of water to wash off the median on Colorado Highway 9 north of Breckenridge? It will only get dirty again.
Why not sweep the gravel off the median and let the road sweeper pick it up rather than use precious water during the hottest part of the day at the beginning of fire season?
