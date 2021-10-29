Letter to the editor: Students should always be what the school board focuses on

I was born and raised in Summit County. I was in Summit School District all the way up until I graduated and was a student in the pre-collegiate program. Currently, I am at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and I will be graduating in December with my bachelor’s in women’s and ethnic studies. Post-graduation, I will be coming back home to beautiful Summit County.

I am writing not just as a former student of the Summit district, or just as a Summit local, but as someone who knows the importance behind policies that impact our world. The Summit school board elections truly hold the future of students whether we know it now or not.

Since graduating from Summit High School, I have continued to work closely with pre-collegiate and as a peer counselor all throughout my undergrad. I see the future in these students every summer I work with them. I see their struggles, their joys, their hard work, but most importantly their humanity. Their humanity is why I am writing to say that I fully support Johanna Kugler, Chris Guarino, Lisa Webster and Kate Hudnut.

What Summit County must know is that the world is so big outside the mountains many of us kids grew up with, and the world deserves to know our stories. Students deserve to know that the community sees them not just as kids but also as the ones who will carry the balance of the future in their dreams. When voting for the 4 For the Kids candidates, you are stating that students’ stories, dreams and lives have little importance.

Vote for Kugler, Guarino, Webster and Hudnut because the future of students should always be at the root of what the school board focuses on.