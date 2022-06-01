Letter to the Editor: Summit County has gone from holy grail to ‘Wholly Vail’

I’ve lived in Summit County for over 35 years now. … Guess what that gets me; tired!

I came here, as most did, to be a ski bum and succeeded on the bum part, according to Mum. I “wasted” my Juris Doctor degree and Master of Business Administration degree on this county by working for companies that only value their margins.

I have been a faithful employee of the town of Breckenridge, the Breckenridge Ski Area, Aspen Ski Corp, Victoria Ski Corp, Ralston Purina, RalCorp and Vail Resorts — and myself after Vail “eliminated” my job. I was fined for taking zero sick days for 15 years and being “exemplary” and “Manager of the Month” twice.

This used to be the holy grail and now it’s the Wholly Vail! Do we really want Summit County to look like a pseudo-Euro, false-front, photo-op county, or do we want to live here?! Most of the management for Vail Resorts, Breckenridge Grand Vacations and the town staff don’t even live here anymore because they are making bank on renting their places out.

Solution? Workers need to feel secure in their jobs and be able to afford to live close.

Town of Breckenridge is fast returning to the hollow Disneyland Main Street, and that is exactly what Vail Resorts wants.