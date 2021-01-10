Letter to the editor: Summit County has just created ‘vaccination tourism’

Why is Summit County taking care of second-home owners before our essential workers, teachers, resort staff, grocery employees, postal employees, restaurants and bar employees and most every other person who works and lives here? Instead, they take care of these visitors and vacationers. These second-home owners expect to be taken care of by our essential workers, and you are giving them the vaccine first. They don’t live here full time, they visit!

Also what about the 65- to 69-year-old residents of Summit County, which the CDC says are at higher risk, or those who have underlying health problems? Second-home owners are more important than those residents? Wasn’t the distribution of the vaccine calculated by the census? They should have already been accounted for at their permanent residence. I know that the vacationers and visitors are important for our economy, but they should not come before the essential workers and residents of our county!

The Summit County Board of Health has just created “vaccination tourism,“ which Summit County Manager Scott Vargo said the county was trying to avoid.