Letter to the editor: Summit County hasn’t cornered the market on ignoramuses

Take heart, Summit County! Through observations made during the resumption of nationwide travels, I can assure you that you haven’t cornered the market on ignoramuses, despite having already had your share of militant face mask non-wearers, anti-vax proponents and cranky letter writers (spurred on, in part, by a wacky conservative columnist). Some of the things that I saw in Summit during my most recent visit were very encouraging, including:

Ski resort employees still practicing and enforcing COVID-19 protocols

The best bumper sticker ever: “This ain’t Texas, y’all — wear a mask or go home!”

And last, but certainly not least: COVID-19 level green!

Please do not let that last item serve as any indication that it is finally time for us all to relax. I just can’t believe how many people I’ve met who think that, just because they’re vaccinated, they can no longer contract or spread COVID-19. We all know that the efficacy of the vaccines is not 100% and nobody (including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) seems to know yet whether vaccinated people can spread the disease. So don’t let down your guard, and please treat the move to level green as an admonition from the leaders in your wonderful state to keep up the good work!