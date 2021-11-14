Letter to the editor: Summit County is a community that values comity

I’m writing in response to David Scott’s vitriol spewed against Kim McGahey in Monday’s paper. I don’t know you, sir, and judging by the anger you apparently harbor, I probably don’t want to. Show me one example of a similar personal attack by McGahey at any time. He spews ideas and beliefs; you spew hatred. How does your approach advance the dialogue? Please tell us.

You must be new to Summit County. We are a community that values comity. Please get with the program. I do have a suggestion for you: Next time you have a thought you want to share, compose it and wait at least 24 hours. Proof it yourself before submitting. Better, pass it by someone else, preferably one who has seen the inside of a church at least once or bothered to look at the Ten Commandments.

Or maybe I have met you. You’re that guy who speeds up and honks when I safely turn in front of you or am trying to make a left turn with my blinker on. Chill, Scott. We would welcome your ideas but not your displaced anger.

A regular antacid may help.