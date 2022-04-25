Letter to the Editor: Summit County is a tough place to live, but nonprofits are here to help

With one of the highest costs of living in the state, Summit County is a difficult place to live. Food, stable housing, childcare and health care are basic needs that one in four Summit County households struggle to afford, according to the Center on Law & Policy.

According to Feeding America reports, one in 13 residents experience hunger, and of those 2,460 residents, one in three do not qualify for food programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. Fear of taking resources away from others, stigma, work schedules and transportation barriers prevent people from using food resources, like the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Community Food Markets. Our agency strives to address these barriers and increase access to food.

Feedback from the Food Equity Coalition led to changes in branding, outreach strategies, operating hours, food choice and how shoppers fill their carts. Located in Dillon and Breckenridge, the resource center’s Food Markets offer the choice of fresh produce, meat, eggs, dairy, canned/dry goods, toiletries, feminine products, diapers and baby formula. If you live or work in Summit County, we invite you to stop by Tuesday through Thursday to save $175.00 a week in groceries.

The agency distributed $800,000 worth of food to the community last year. This would not have been possible without support from partners, including Vail Resorts. Epic Promise supported our nonprofit’s parenting program for a decade but shifted in response to the pandemic to focus on community food systems. Vail Resorts believes in our mission and are proud sponsors of our fashion show on June 10. We appreciate Vail Resorts and all our community partners.