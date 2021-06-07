Letter to the editor: Summit County must move gun range away from residential area

This discussion has zero to do with the right to bear arms but with our rights as residents of Summit to the safety and quiet enjoyment of our property. The gun range is on our public county land, and the county commissioners have the obligation and duty to protect its citizens.

We have had three forest fires at the gun range due to use of firearms at that site. The bullets responsible for the fire might not have been legal, but as there is no oversight, there is no control over the illegal usage. One of these fires was substantial in size and cost, and all have threatened our community.

There is no mitigation at the site for the increased lead in the soil. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by Science Direct found contamination of the soils at gun ranges that may pose a risk of groundwater contamination .

A 2015 Summit County article stated: “People are now bringing their kids and wives and girlfriends to the range. We’re just trying to bring in as many different people and events as we can to promote the shooting sports.”

We are all paying our tax dollars to risk our safety from fire and ground water contamination. Is this the best location for a gun range? Instead of mitigation, let’s find a better-suited location — one that is away from residential areas so that the noise, threat of fire and contamination will not inversely affect the residents of Summerwood, Summit Cove and the Keystone area.

Our county commissioners have the authority to oversee this change of location away from our residential community.