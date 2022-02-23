Letter to the editor: Summit County offers a textbook case of socialism
Canyon Lake, Texas
I lived in Wildernest for 18 years. I sold real estate for 16 years in Summit County. It is amazing it took this long for people to wake up and realize this would happen.
Government takeover of property that they have no investment in is tyranny. I loved Summit County until the liberals began to take over. I would not buy again in the county for any price. A textbook case of socialism.
