Letter to the editor: Summit County offers scheduling assistance for seniors

The county is concerned that some members of the community are unaware that we are offering phone support to assist seniors with registering through our COVID-19 hotline (this is advertised on our Scheduling Vaccinations webpage). The number links to individuals in our Emergency Operations Center as well as over to the Summit County Community and Senior Center. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center is also offering assistance in Spanish with scheduling appointments.

Individuals who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 970-668-9730. Individuals who need assistance getting to the Summit County COVID-19 vaccination clinic can receive a free ride by calling 970-668-2940 to schedule a volunteer driver. This line is checked from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.