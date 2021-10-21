Letter to the editor: Summit County post office issues have real-life consequences

Before moving to Summit County from Spain with my family in July, I heard rumors about Summit County’s post office problems. Four months later, the rumors have become true and have turned into a nightmare.

My goal for the past four months has been completing the arduous path of employment authorization approval with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. After several notifications from the service delivered to my post office box, the moment of joy and hope arrived Sept. 29 in the form of a letter enclosing the long-awaited approval notification. I was closer to being able to get a job, closer to overcoming the difficulty and scarcity of a four-member family living in Summit County on only one income, closer to giving back to the big-hearted members of this community for all the help and support given to my family.

On Oct. 4, the case status webpage informed me that my card had been sent. On Oct. 13, hope and joy turned into sorrow and frustration. That same case status webpage notified me that my item was returned to the sender because the addressee was not known at the delivery address. Three months of receiving notifications from a sender and all of the sudden my name is no longer on my post office box? I find this hardly credible.

A clerk at Dillon’s post office came up with the excuse that they now have only two employees. To my request of meeting the person in charge to file a complaint, the same clerk piteously regrets that there is nobody in charge in this post office.

Immigration is reviewing my request of resending the employment authorization. I can expect a reply by Nov. 4.

Thanks, Dillon post office, for another month of difficulty and scarcity.