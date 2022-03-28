Letter to the editor: Summit County Republicans are visible and active

While I appreciate the constructive comments in Scott Estill’s recent opinion piece, “Where are the Summit Republicans hiding?” I can assure Estill and members of the community that Republicans are quite visible and active throughout Summit County.

Recently, the public was invited to attend Republican caucuses and our annual Lincoln Day Dinner, at which numerous candidates spoke. Each summer, we host our fun-filled GOP picnic, featuring elected officials who provide insights into current issues and pending legislation. Republicans have hosted patriotic rallies in support of the police, and we openly celebrate Constitution Day each September to publicize and highlight the importance of this foundational document. We place ads in the Summit Daily to honor Independence Day and Constitution Day and encourage everyone to learn more about the history of our hard-earned freedoms. The Summit County Republicans and Summit County Republican Women both hold monthly meetings and social gatherings to encourage fellowship and civic education among the many conservatives in the area.

The Summit County Republican Women select a graduating senior each year to be a Constitutional Scholar and provide that student with a $1,000 scholarship. Learn from the valuable resources we have listed on our website , including book selections, lists of reliable news sources, free courses on the U.S. Constitution, Prager U videos, important news stories and information about upcoming meetings.

We are dedicated to preserving the U.S. Constitution and protecting individual rights. Together, we work to educate ourselves and the community about important issues. Each of us knows we are blessed to live in this exceptional country, and Summit County Republicans welcome anyone who shares these principles.