Letter to the editor: Summit County should beware of unintended consequences
Breckenridge
So in the latest power grab, Summit County is considering bundling (and requiring) trash and recycling so no one will escape recycling. What’s to stop people from getting a small bin (to keep costs down) and finding a dumpster for the rest of the trash? Why not just keep the costs down on recycling as a way to incentivize us to do so? Subsidize the cost of recycling rather than this. Why not use the extra money from leasing restrictions (and fees) for this? Getting expensive to live here. No wonder there’s no place for employees to live.
