Letter to the editor: Summit County should consider giving tax breaks to landlords

This year, I paid $1,739 in Summit County taxes for my two tiny condos. Yet another huge increase from last year.

If there could be a tax incentive for those of us who rent to local employees, perhaps owners might be more willing to share their homes.

My two small condos, purchased in 1992, have always been rented to locals, offering great experiences including small claims court which is biased against landlords, sewer backups destroying the condo and huge expenses on several occasions with bad tenants. Gratefully, I’ve also had some wonderful tenants.

I don’t short-term via Airbnb and VRBO, which preclude the feeling of community within the complex and eliminate local housing.

Perhaps charge full tax to the mega-mansions sitting empty, but reward us little guys who create affordable homes for locals with some kind of tax deduction. That might make it easier for us to stay affordable.