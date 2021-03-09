Letter to the editor: Summit Daily is tone-deaf to letters opposing McGahey

The Summit Daily News believes it is doing us a service by having weekly columns from the left and the right. That would be true if it enlisted columnists who are factual, polite and rational. Kim McGahey comes from the ultra right-wing of the GOP that is none of the above, but the Summit Daily appears to be tone-deaf to the barrage of letters expressing concerns over McGahey. We would be more successful by putting a hat on a fence post and voicing our concerns to it.

But hey, it could be worse. The Summit Daily could instead use elected politicians such as Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Greene (famous for saying that Jewish space lasers cause wildfires) or Mo Brooks (representative from Alabama who claimed that antifa leftists masqueraded as Trump supporters in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault to make Trump look bad).

All of that could be tuned out as harmless rantings except for the fact that much of the information spouted by McGahey is dangerously wrong according to the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Saying things like the pandemic is over and that masks/social distancing don’t make a difference is simply ludicrous.

One day, the Summit Daily may get it — balance the argument, but do it with reasonable, factual and polite voices. Otherwise, it is tabloid journalism and provides no useful service to Summit County.