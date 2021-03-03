Letter to the editor: Summit Daily needs to do better for the sake of our community
Breckenridge
Printing an opinion piece titled “The public health crisis is over” in the middle of a pandemic killing more than 1,000 Americans a day — with new, more infectious strains running through our friends, family, neighbors and businesses — is journalistic malpractice. This can only contribute to the misinformation and risky behavior which caused the virus to kill more people in the U.S. than any other country on Earth. It is not the job of an editor to simply print anything. I would hope this newspaper would take a more discerning approach to information than my crazy uncle’s Facebook page. Please do better for the sake of the health and safety of our community.
