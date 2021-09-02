Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News Afghanistan story had errors of omission
Silverthorne
Regarding the long, tear-jerking article titled, “‘Forever traumatized:’ Summit locals with ties to Afghanistan react to mounting humanitarian crisis,” in the Aug. 31 Summit Daily News, now may be a good time to remind readers of the difficult but very useful talent of seeing what is not there.
The article was 48 column-inches long and addressed very real concerns about the plight of America’s Afghan allies that remain in what quickly degenerated into a terrorist-run hellhole. So what isn’t there? There is no mention of Americans left behind, and there is no mention of the Biden administration that oversaw the debacle. Errors of omission are not good journalism.
