Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News is only good for starting fires
Breckenridge
Hard to miss the irony of the Summit Daily News headline Friday, which read “Report shows changing face of mountain towns,” combined with the insert promoting the sale and purchase of luxury homes up here.
What happened to the Summit Daily? I used to enjoy reading the paper, world news, the comics, local news, the box scores, weather info. Now all it’s good for is starting fires and catching up on real estate adds.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.