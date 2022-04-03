Letter to the editor: Summit Daily News needs more conservative viewpoints

I have enjoyed readying your newspaper in the past. Over the last year or so, you have seemed to move in a new direction. You seem to promote a liberal agenda that preaches against any discussion, discourse or topics that do not suit your editorial agenda. Of course free speech allows this, but you need to be clear to your readers that you tolerate only one opinion: yours.

Kim McGahey often brought up thought-provoking topics that caused readers to look at things in a different light, maybe not your editor’s light, but gave cause to consider a different view. So you cut him off, leaving a void and leaving some of your readers shaking their heads, promoting narrow-focused views, stifling discourse and reasoning. I thought you supported diversity. It seems like you are not fair to all your readers and pander to one group.