Letter to the editor: Summit Daily sports reporter will be sorely missed

I was so sad to read the other day that sports reporter Antonio Olivero will be leaving the Summit Daily News.

Summit County is struggling to keep its sense of community, struggling to connect the families that live here. Each and every time I read an article written by him, I am reminded of the importance of that community.

I feel connected because he writes stories about kids I know. He writes about the sports that we parents are driving all over the state to see and that our kids are spending hours a day participating in. He writes about the coaches that give endless amounts of time to help our kids grow and learn and compete. He reports on small victories, and it makes our kids proud to read their names in print and to see action shots of themselves and their friends. He acknowledges their hard work and gives us an opportunity to congratulate families celebrating highlights we may have missed. He even took time to Facebook Live a Summit High School football game last fall, entertaining viewers with backstories on the athletes and coaching staff and the history behind the team.

His passion for our small county is evident in every article he writes. He has put our families — our kids — first. That’s tough to do in a place driven by customer service focused on visitors from outside the area.

He will be sorely missed.