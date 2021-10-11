Letter to the editor: Summit Daily story lacked integrity and unbiased views

I was interviewed for the article “No vaccine hesitancy here,” and I hopeful that the final product would be one of integrity and unbiased views. I was wrong.

While I do have two family members who were very negatively affected by the vaccine, reporter Jenna deJong left out many important facts. The first being that my cousin who had her baby at 27 weeks was instructed not to breastfeed because the doctors were concerned about the risk of blood clots in the baby caused by the spike protein transferring through mom’s breast milk. DeJong also left out the fact that pregnant and breastfeeding women were not included in any of the vaccine trials.

DeJong quoted Summit County Public Health Nurse Manager Lauren Gilbert as saying the VAERS system is unreliable due to the nature of reporting and should be used “with a grain of salt.” In actuality, the process of reporting to VAERS is rigorous, but some doctors reportedly have a fear of reporting COVID-19 vaccine reactions to the system, thus skewed numbers.

Sadly, both of my family members were coerced into getting the vaccine in order to keep their jobs, and unfortunately no liability will be placed on their employers. I implore everyone to do their own research and to stand firm in their convictions if they believe the vaccine is not for them. No job, no concert and no Lake Dillon Theatre Co. show is worth losing your life. And we must hold dishonest governments and news agencies accountable.