Letter to the editor: Summit fire chief should check his facts before speaking
Summit Cove
According to Summit Daily News reporting, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis said, “A hot summer day 20 years ago was about 70 degrees … and you could count on the rain just about every day.”
I have been here for 35 years, and July is typically 75 degrees, with August above that. And as far as rain, Summit County just had its rainiest July in 10 years. Maybe you and Summit Daily should fact-check yourself before you speak and be quoted.
