Letter to the editor: Summit is fortunate to have epidemiologist Dr. Kim McGahey

Summit County is so fortunate to have our own epidemiologist, Dr. Kim McGahey, who has informed us that the public health crisis is over. We can all rest easy now that his expertise in disease control has assured us it is safe to get back to our normal lives. I must also congratulate the Summit Daily News for giving McGahey this public platform, enabling him to spread the good news.

We must be the envy of the entire country. Perhaps the county should sponsor a huge gathering where we all throw our useless masks into a bonfire to protest government overreach, as many did a half-century ago with draft cards and brassieres. They could even add it to their event calendar and have folks from all over the world come to help us celebrate our defiance.