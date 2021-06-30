Letter to the editor: Summit needs a much better wildfire evacuation plan

The Summit Daily News article regarding wildfire evacuations is shocking.

A fire, like the Peak 2 Fire a few years back, with winds from the northwest at 30 knots will crown and can travel 6 to 8 mph. Peak 2 is about 4 miles from the north end of Main Street Breckenridge, meaning within 1 hour, 35,000 people will be trapped from evacuation to the north.

The fire will be blowing across Colorado Highway 9 to the north. Main Street Breckenridge will be engulfed in dense smoke. Cell communications will be destroyed. And the sheriff is going to place flags in yards? This is insane.

On Labor Day, there will be 13,000 cars in Breckenridge. That’s a line of traffic 57 miles long, and it will take five to eight hours to evacuate.

Plus, there are no:

Civil defense air sirens

Road evacuation signs

Evacuation route maps in every Breckenridge bedroom

Fire shelters for trapped residents

There is zero planning for a catastrophic event.

I urge the residents of Breckenridge to demand answers and a better plan. This article demonstrates a profound failure to ensure the safety of Summit County residents.