Letter to the editor: Summit officials deserve nothing but praise, appreciation

As local members of the 70+ community here in Summit County, my wife and I were fortunate to get our first COVID-19 vaccination on New Year’s Eve at the county bus barn in Frisco. I want to send a very loud shoutout of appreciation to the county health staff and any others involved in organizing and managing this effort. In a word, it was wonderful.

I’ve rarely seen such a large and potentially complex process work so smoothly. The vaccine availability was well publicized considering the very short timelines involved. The drive-thru site was extremely well-marked with signs and orange cones and was well-staffed and organized. Well-placed stopping points had knowledgeable and friendly staff on hand to provide verbal and printed information, to check IDs and to collect forms. The actual vaccination point in the bus barn could handle six cars simultaneously, and the actual vaccination took only two to three minutes. It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that you could almost drive through the entire process without stopping.

The county health staff deserve a huge “hats off” for putting this together. During this pandemic, they have been in a difficult position many times and have unfortunately been cast as “the bad guys” more than once. In this case, they deserve nothing but praise and appreciation. It’s such a contrast to the situations we’re seeing in the media about Florida and Arizona, where old folks like us are actually camping out overnight in lines for unscheduled, first-come, first-serve vaccinations.