Letter to the editor: Summit parents should oust socialist school board members

If I were a parent of Summit school children right now, I would be livid with the socialist/woke equity policy being proposed by this school board. They say historical inequities persist within the local public schools and that Black, Indigenous, disabled, English-language learning, immigrant, refugee and LGBTQ students have all been negatively impacted by the institution of education. If you don’t support their false narratives, you are canceled by them.

I happened to attend grade school back in the mid-1940s. We had one German and two Polish students join us in classes right after World War II, and none of them spoke English. They were sponsored by local relatives. The teachers recognized their English deficiency and immersed them in English language classes. Students embraced them and helped them when they had trouble with words. We became friends, and I graduated with all three of them from high school – on time.

The teachers here can do the same. There are a host of English training programs available for this today.

Many of you are too young to remember, but former Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev predicted your children’s children would live under communism. He is purported to have said, “American’s are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we will keep feeding you with small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and you find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like an overripe fruit into our hands.”

Summit school parents, please wake up, get active and oust these socialist board members before they instill more cancer in your education system.