Letter to the editor: Summit residents are enjoying fewer visitors during the pandemic
Silverthorne
Letter writer Sara Connor: I am glad you decided to stay in Rhode Island this holiday season. Apparently, it will surprise you to know that we who live in Summit County have been diligent regarding masks, social distancing, sanitizing, hand-washing and staying at home. COVID-19 numbers are down in Summit County and all of our beautiful state. Keep your smug negativity back east while we enjoy fewer visitors, stunning blue skies, fresh white snow, superb skiing and hiking as well as delicious takeout from nearly every restaurant in the county.
