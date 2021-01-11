Letter to the editor: Summit residents should be prioritized for vaccinations
Silverthorne
I think Summit County is doing a superb job of getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms. I would, however, beg you to reconsider allowing second-home owners to be prioritized over local, full-time residents. I personally would not have traveled to my vacation home before being vaccinated. Those folks have the option of obtaining a vaccine at their primary residence in whatever county or state they reside. I do not have that option. I am particularly irked that Front Rangers, who can easily travel to their primary residence, can instead take a dose that could have gone to a local. I know you are trying to prevent vaccination tourism, but I don’t see that being 100% successful.
At 69 1/2 years old, I may be waiting a long time for my vaccine. If you find yourselves with extra doses, please consider vaccinating long-time, full-time residents at age 65-plus or 60-plus.
