Letter to the editor: Summit school board change is needed to refocus on the basics

The Summit County school board election choice seems very simple. Our community can keep members of the current board in place, which approved of the critical race theory superintendent, later costing tax-payers over $100,000 to terminate. They then approved of the divisive equity policy, which makes claims of institutional racism and systemic oppression, leading to dividing our wonderful community.

The other choice is to elect the 4 For the Kids group to change course, rebuild trust in the community, offer better transparency and communication to parents, and refocus on academics instead of racist oppression theory developed from socialist college professors.

Our school district has performance levels below Colorado state averages, which are below national performance averages. The current board wishes to spend taxpayer dollars on equity systems, tools and directors/coordinators to identify elusive systemic racism and oppression in our schools and community. Our community is not systemically racist or oppressive. Language proficiency stated in the equity policy is a real issue and should be addressed. While we focus on nonexistent systemic racism, other countries are surpassing us by educating their children on real-world math, science and future technologies.

We are falling behind. The majority of Summit County students do not even meet or exceed state reading proficiency standards. Please join me in electing a new board with the 4 For the Kids candidates: Kim Langley, Manuela Michaels, Pat Moser and Danielle Surette. Let’s make the obvious change to refocus on the basics and bring our community back together.