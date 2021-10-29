Letter to the editor: Summit school board changes need to be made

During the past six months, I’ve attended both pro and con events that featured discussions on critical race theory and the revolutionary process of including it in Summit County school policies. In search of further understanding, I researched the 4 For the Kids candidates and talked to people who know them. Their platform is to get back to basics and support teachers. These seem to be common sense for a school district that is struggling.

What I am more impressed with is that they have knocked on over 800 doors, talked to teachers, principals, academic officers and bus drivers. They are working hard to learn how to support teachers and turn things around.

I started reading about all the candidates and what else struck me is how negative a few of the incumbents have gone. These candidates, along with their big money political party supporters, are making defamatory personal attacks on these four moms who seem to want to put kids and teachers first. This is a sure sign of intellectual dishonesty that resorts to name-calling and tearing down the person(s) and not their position nor the facts. This is a typical process engaged in by those who are running on a failed record and have resorted to desperate disparagement. Not a good look.

To me, it’s a simple decision. Let’s not continue the status quo of mediocre performance that’s been exhibited by the incumbents. Let’s vote for a positive change and candidates who are running a class campaign. Vote for Kim Langley, Pat Moser, Manuela Michaels and Danielle Surette.