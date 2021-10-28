Letter to the editor: Summit school board politics is the fox in the hen house

Amazingly, there seems to be discussion about the job of Summit schools and the school board.

I’ve been in Summit a long time as a mother and airline pilot, with concern over the direction of our schools. My daughter, now a Colorado School of Mines engineering student, was educated in Summit schools as well as private and online accredited home school.

The dilemma of what should be taught is simply answered by the Colorado Department of Education and can be found in the scope and sequence for each grade and class. As a mother, and director of education of our children, I wanted to know that our school taught to state standards. Our students have one chance at a good education, and we cannot use our schools as an experiment.

Our board members must ensure that our teachers have the opportunity to teach their classes to academic standards with adequate teaching resources to classes of well-behaved students. Our teachers must be respected and highly paid as professionals. This is all possible if the community, board, administrators and students know the high standards and the education objective.

In this nonpartisan election, I find it appalling that our school administration, the teachers union or any political party (daily on Facebook) recommends and even pushes school board members. It’s the fox in the hen house.