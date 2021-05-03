Letter to the editor: Summit schools do not offer a ‘just and equitable education’

Race and language are not the only ways Summit School District has discriminated against students. We were involved with Summit schools from 1994 to 2011. We have three children who attended public school, and two of them had learning disabilities. The school district throughout those years had a discriminatory attitude toward disabled students and students with learning disabilities. That kind of attitude created emotional issues, as well.

One of our students was threatened more than once to be held back because of his writing skills. He went on to get a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. We eventually disenrolled our daughter and paid for private tutoring. She went on to finish college and has a great career. Both found help and an understanding attitude of learning disabilities as soon as they went to college.

There were many other students as well who did not receive a “just and equitable education.” This new policy is a beginning, but it is far from being just and equitable. Myself and other parents spent many years in meetings with the schools trying to educate them about different learning styles, discrimination and their resistance to follow federal laws. This new policy is eloquently written, but it is far from including all students, especially for a school district that received so much parent input begging for equality for the past 25 to 30 years.