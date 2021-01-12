Letter to the editor: Summit should be allowed to move to next vaccine phase

Dear Summit County commissioners, Summit County Public Health Department officials and all the powers that be,

I so appreciate all you do for Summit County, but I strongly disagree with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s stipulation that 70% of counties have to catch up with Summit County in order for us to move to the next phase of vaccination distribution. Our teachers and essential workers need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Please do all you can to negotiate with the Colorado Department of Health to allow us to move on after all 70-plus residents and essential health workers are vaccinated! I want my grandsons back in school, and I want my teacher daughter-in-law and all the other teachers who are dear to my heart to receive the vaccination as soon as possible.