Letter to the editor: Summit should require solar on all new construction
Robert Perez
Tucson, Arizona
Although many people feel that fossil fuels should just go away, the fact remains that renewable energy is not sufficient to power our modern lifestyle.
I am visiting from Arizona and am amazed I don’t see solar panels on rooftops with all the sunshine in Colorado. All new construction in Summit County should be required to have solar panels.
